Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,365,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.72% of Lockheed Martin worth $8,083,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,353,000 after acquiring an additional 306,752 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

LMT stock opened at $351.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.