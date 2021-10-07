Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Logitech International worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 12,749.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 385.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after buying an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 31.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

