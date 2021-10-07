Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 127,776 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,776 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after buying an additional 537,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 140,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 61,128 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 136,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,501,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 631,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

