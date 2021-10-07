Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 23,831 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,095,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $18.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $678.19. 1,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $591.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.31. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $258.43 and a twelve month high of $677.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

