Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 36,827 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 83,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,188,506. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

