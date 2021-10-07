Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 8,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,045. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

