Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $16.88 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 454,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 402,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615,418. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

