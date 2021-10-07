Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $18.43 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,953,000 after buying an additional 470,341 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE AA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,206. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

