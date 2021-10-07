Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 39,329 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in American Water Works by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 18,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

