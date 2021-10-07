Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 62,822 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,822 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 62,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 295,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,529,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $854,307,000 after purchasing an additional 646,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $240.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

