Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.06% of Dover worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. RR Partners LP bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $160.72. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

