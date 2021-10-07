Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,585,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $205.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,247. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

