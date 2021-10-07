Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 20,291 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.07% of NMI worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NMI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NMI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

