Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 21,077 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,553. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

