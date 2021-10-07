Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 32,705 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 353.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,054,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $703,309,000 after purchasing an additional 975,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 75,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 302,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,158,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

