Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.31% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MGI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 12,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $753.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

