Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.33. 2,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,558. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.31 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

