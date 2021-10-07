Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.28. 200,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

