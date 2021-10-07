Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $522.06 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00232485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00103681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,891,644 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.