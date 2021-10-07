Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 130,330 shares.The stock last traded at $45.05 and had previously closed at $44.37.

The company has a market cap of $963.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LORL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 415,774 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.