Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 130,330 shares.The stock last traded at $45.05 and had previously closed at $44.37.
The company has a market cap of $963.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)
Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.