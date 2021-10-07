Lossless Market Cap Reaches $7.31 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 82.2% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $1.97 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

