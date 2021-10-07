Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

