Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97,440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Lowe’s Companies worth $2,068,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $208.22. 15,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

