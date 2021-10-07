Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.69. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 28,441 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Luby’s by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luby’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Luby’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Luby’s by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Luby’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

