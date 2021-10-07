Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 22,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Lufax stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,030,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,668. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

