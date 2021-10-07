Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $42,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $398.13 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.