Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

