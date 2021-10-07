Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$15.30 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.07.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,643. The stock has a market cap of C$6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

