Lunyr (LUN) Trading 33.6% Lower This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $313,229.95 and $1,422.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00227028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00104531 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

