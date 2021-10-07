Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 311,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 1,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.