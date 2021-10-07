Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 311,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Luxfer stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 1,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
