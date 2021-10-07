LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €780.00 ($917.65) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €624.80 ($735.06) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €653.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €640.66.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

