Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,919 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 561,981 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for 1.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of Lyft worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $63,159,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lyft by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,501,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 857,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

