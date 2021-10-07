M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of MDC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 434,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

