M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBAC stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,889. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

