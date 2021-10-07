M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 50,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 145,471 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

