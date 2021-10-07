Mack F. Mattingly Sells 5,812 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATLC traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $933.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

