MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 599,349 shares.The stock last traded at $16.41 and had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

