Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $951.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.