Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after acquiring an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 71.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

