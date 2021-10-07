Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.40 and traded as high as C$8.40. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 133,887 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.30 million and a P/E ratio of 37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.40.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

