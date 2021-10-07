Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.40 and traded as high as C$8.40. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 133,887 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.30 million and a P/E ratio of 37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.40.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.
About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
