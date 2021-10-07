MakiSwap Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $1.11 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00132678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,048.30 or 0.99935316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.29 or 0.06562646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

