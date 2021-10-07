Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.69 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Man Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

