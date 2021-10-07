Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as low as C$1.89. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 144,494 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56. The firm has a market cap of C$177.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6300001 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

