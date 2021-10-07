Mango Markets (MNGO) Achieves Market Cap of $313.04 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $313.04 million and $1.25 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.52 or 0.99818927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.92 or 0.06568590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

