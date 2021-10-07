Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.