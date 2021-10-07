Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.44

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.87. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 78,433 shares traded.

LOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

