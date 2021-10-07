ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of ManpowerGroup worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

