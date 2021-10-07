Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,399,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.59% of Manulife Financial worth $236,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

MFC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 217,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,071. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

