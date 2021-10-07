MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 10.4% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $262,131.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00133761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.55 or 1.00133977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.62 or 0.06801445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

