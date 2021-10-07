MAPS Market Capitalization Tops $46.02 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. MAPS has a market cap of $46.02 million and $548,660.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,850,638 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

